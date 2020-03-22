Prince George's Mother's Day card is shared on Instagram by Kensington Palace

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a picture of Prince George's heartwarming Mother's Day card on Instagram as they wish the public a Happy Mother's Day amid the coronavirus crisis.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

To lift spirits, Prince William and Kate also posted some touching family photographs, which includes the duchess as a small baby with her mother Carole Middleton.

George's adorable card - in a photo credited to the duke and duchess - features a vase with a heart on it and three flowers made from red tissue paper.









The series of pictures also includes a previously unseen photo of the Cambridge family laughing in Norfolk, and the late Princess Diana with William and Harry as young boys.

"To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time," the royal couple wrote in their message. "Happy Mother's Day."

Their message was met with love and warmth from their followers.

Photo credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI - Getty Images

Last week, the duke and duchess showed their support for the NHS in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by visiting a NHS clinic in south London.

Prince William - a former emergency services pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance - thanked the health service and its emergency staff for "pulling together for the common good" and representing "the very best of our country and society".

Story continues

The duke also urged the public "to protect the most vulnerable" by avoiding non-essential social interactions to prevent spreading the virus.



"Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs," he added.

Like this article? Sign up to our new newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP









You Might Also Like