Prince George Went Grouse Hunting for the First Time with Kate Middleton and Prince William

At 7 years old, Prince George is already partaking in one of the royal family's time-honored traditions: grouse hunting on the grounds of Balmoral. The young Prince joined his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the grouse moor on the Queen's Scottish estate, watching them and his extended family take part in a shoot.

Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, and her son Peter Phillips, as well as Prince Edward and his son Viscount Severn, joined the Cambridges on the outing. It's not the first time George has watched a grouse hunt—that was back in 2018, when he was only 5, as royal reporter Emily Andrews noted at the time.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip traditionally spend an extended vacation at Balmoral every year at the end of the summer, with other members of the extended royal family traveling North for short stints during their stay—but things are a little different this year, due to the ongoing pandemic.

They were only able to make the trip thanks to a series of precautions, including a "bubble" of staffers who will stay with them, much like the group of employees who cared for the royal couple during their recent extended stay at Windsor Castle. The Times reported in July that other measures included ensuring that guests stay outside the castle (other royals are staying at other buildings on the property), and only enjoying family meals outdoors.

When their Scottish vacation is over, the royal couple will return to Windsor Castle; the Queen isn't expected to return to Buckingham Palace, the seat of the monarchy, anytime this year.



