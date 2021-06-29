Prince George Wears Suit And Tie For A Soccer Outing With His Mom And Dad

Prince George looked like he was having a ball at England’s soccer match against Germany on Tuesday.

The 7-year-old royal attended the UEFA Euro 2020 game at Wembley Stadium alongside his dad, Prince William, and mom, Kate Middleton.

It was surely a special solo outing for the youngster, as he was without his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George matched with both of his parents, wearing a smart navy jacket with a light blue shirt and a navy tie with red and blue stripes ― much like his dad.

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton celebrate the first goal in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany on June 29. (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images)

Checking out the action below. (Photo: Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images)

George attending the game with his parents is a very big step for the future king. (Photo: Eamonn McCormack - UEFA via Getty Images)

The Cambridges were in good company at the game, as Ed Sheeran and David Beckham sat just a few seats behind the royals.

The former soccer player is a close friend, as he and wife Victoria Beckham attended both William’s and Harry’s nuptials. Sheeran has also participated in a royal engagement with the Duke of Sussex (and gotten slashed in the face with a sword held by Princess Beatrice).

Ed Sheeran and David Beckham sit in the stands alongside the royals. (Photo: Carl Recine - Pool via Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts shared photos of the family outing with an enthusiastic caption cheering on England’s “incredible performance” and win.

George appears to be an ardent soccer fan, as he was pictured cheering excitedly for William’s favorite team, Aston Villa, when he attended a game with his family in October 2019.

He also donned an England jersey for his birthday portraits last year, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Royal watchers will have another birthday portrait on the way soon enough, as the eldest Cambridge offspring will celebrate his 8th birthday on July 22.

For more photos of Prince George through the years, see below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

