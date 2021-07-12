Prince George Sums Up The Nation's Mood Watching England's Euros Final At Wembley

Olivia Blair
·2 min read
Two minutes in there was jubilation, followed by almost 120 minutes of intense nerves and then, finally, heartbreak as England lost their Euros final match to Italy during penalties.

At Wembley stadium for the momentous occasion was Prince William and Kate Middleton (fresh from two days of Wimbledon finals spectating) and their eldest son, football fan Prince George.

The trio sat in the royal box at England's national stadium cheering on Gareth Southgate's team along with David Beckham, Kate Moss and Tom Cruise.

The camera panned to the royals for significant stages in the game, including the national anthem during which George was seen singing along and when Luke Shaw delivered England's first and only match goal, two minutes into the game.

The seven-year-old - who wore a similar suit to the one he wore when attending the quarter finals earlier in the tournament - reacted almost as ecstatically as his dad who was seen punching the air and jumping for joy.

Prince George threw his hands up in the air before being embraced by his jubilant father and giving his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge a big hug too.

However, Prince George's mood soon changed, turning sombre and both Prince William and Kate took it in turns to comfort their son.

At one point, the Duchess of Cambridge patted George's head and later, when Italy's victory was secured with three England penalty misses, Prince William put his hands on a very disappointed George's shoulders, echoing scenes of the many parents up and down the country who had let their children stay up late for the historic event.

After the match, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a message on Twitter congratulating Italy while summarising the pride fans feel for this England squad:

As Prince William personally told the team with 'I know there's more to come'... the World Cup takes place next year and we'll do it all over again.

