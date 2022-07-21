Prince George Is All Smiles On The Sand In Adorable 9th Birthday Photo

Turning 9 and feeling fine!

Kensington Palace has released a photo of Prince George on Thursday, one day ahead of his 9th birthday. The eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William can be seen standing on a beach with a big smile, wearing a light blue shirt.

Kensington Palace releases a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate her son Prince George's 9th birthday. (Photo: Duchess of Cambridge via Associated Press)

“George is turning 9!” read the Instagram post’s caption, alongside a cake and red balloon emoji.

The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge while the family was on vacation last month, according to Town and Country.

Kate photographing her children and sharing a new photo the day before their birthdays has become somewhat of a tradition. Last year, the portrait showed George sitting atop a vehicle wearing a striped shirt in Norfolk.

George, third in line to the throne, was born July 22, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

