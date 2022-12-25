Prince George shows off his artistic skills with impressive Christmas card reindeer painting

Prince George Christmas card

Prince George has shown his artistic credentials with a Christmas card of a snowy reindeer.

The card, which was released by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, shows a smiling reindeer with a bundle of snow on its nose.

One robin can be seen perched on its right antler, whilst a second is standing on the reindeer’s shoulder.

The image, painted in watercolour, was tweeted with the caption “happy christmas, by George”, with an emoji of a paint palette.

Numerous people took to Twitter to praise the nine-year-old’s talent.

Kid’s got talent. That’s really good. Happy Xmas……🎄🎄🎄 — Vivian Bercovici (@VivianBercovici) December 25, 2022

Oh how adorable! And blooming heck that's pretty blooming good for an 9 year old!



Hope everyone has a lovely day whoever they are or whether they celebrate or not x — Toria (@toriaa_h) December 25, 2022

The Princess of Wales, who has a degree in history of art from the University of St Andrew’s, has previously spoken of her son’s enjoyment of art.

On a visit to Alperton Community School in 2019, the Princess of Wales told those students present: “George found a piece of charcoal in the fireplace and said: ‘Mummy, I’m going to draw a picture.’ That’s what’s so nice, you can do it from all around you.”

Painting runs in the Royal family, with King Charles known to have an artistic streak.

The King has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it "transports me into another dimension".

Earlier this year, 79 of the monarch's watercolours - the first full exhibition of his work in the medium - were exhibited at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea, south-west London.

The paintings depicted Scottish landscapes such as the Huna Mill in John O'Groats and Glen Callater, near Balmoral, as well as outdoor scenes from Provence in the south of France and Tanzania in East Africa - one of his favourite places to paint.

King Charles is also known for his paintings, such as this one of Balmoral Castle - Mike Merritt

In a display panel, the King revealed that the hobby "refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach", and that he turned to painting after finding little joy in photography.

In October, a print of a watercolour of Balmoral by Charles III was bought at auction for more than eight times its estimate.

In what was thought to be the first time a print by a reigning monarch has been sold at auction, a private British collector paid £5,738.

Prints that the King has done in the past have usually fetched between £400 and £600.

Prince George's great-grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was also interested in art and design, having painted mostly landscapes in oils, according to the Royal Collection Trust.