Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are All Smiles in New Photos Released for Father's Day

Photo credit: Duchess of Cambridge

From Country Living

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating Father's Day a little bit early this year, and have released two new family photos to mark the occasion.

The candid snapshots, which were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the family's country home, Anmer Hall, show Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis clinging to family patriarch, Prince William. Perhaps they're showing him some extra love, as this year, the Father's Day holiday takes on special meaning in the Cambridge household; it falls on the same day as Prince William's 38th birthday.

Photo credit: Duchess of Cambridge

The Cambridges have been social distancing at Anmer Hall for months now, but earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess returned to work, attending their first in-person engagement since the pandemic hit the UK.

On Tuesday, Prince William visited the Kings Lynn Ambulance Station to thank staff for their work on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. And on Friday, Kate spoke with employees at the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk about how the family-run business has been impacted in the lockdown.

Photo credit: AARON CHOWN - Getty Images

William, too, was out and about yesterday. He patronized Smiths The Bakers, a family-owned bakery in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

While there, he told the owner that his kids have been enjoying baking during this period of social distancing.

"I've done a little bit of baking," he said.

"The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere."

