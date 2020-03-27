Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join the Clap For Our Carers

From Country Living

If you're in need of an injection of positivity, then last night's UK-wide round of applause for the NHS and key workers was sure to provide it.

Even the royals joined in, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge filming their three children; Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte joining in to 'Clap for our Carers' – a social media campaign where the nation thanked our amazing NHS service for all it has done – and is about to do – in the fight against coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The sweet video appeared to be filmed in William and Kate's own garden yesterday afternoon, and featured the three young royals smiling as they clapped. Prince Louis at one point looked up to his older brother and sister for encouragement in a lovely sibling moment.

The Duke and Duchess captioned the post on their Kensington Royal Instagram account with the words: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you".

The post comes as thousands of other people in the UK joined in with the gesture to show the NHS exactly how much we appreciate their hard work and sacrifices over the previous and coming weeks.

People moved outside their houses, threw open their windows or stepped out onto their balconies to show their support, and we can't stop watching the videos. If one thing can give us hope right now, it's that we're all in this together.





And if you really want to help your NHS, make sure you follow the government's advice on social distancing and staying home during this time.

Story continues

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In need of some positivity, heartwarming countryside news and spring gardening advice? Sign up to our free Country Living newsletter for your weekly dose of escapism.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like