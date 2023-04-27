Prince George to play official role in the King’s Coronation

Prince George - Matt Porteous HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince George is to become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation, having been named one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.

The nine-year-old will be tasked with carrying the King’s robes alongside three other Pages of Honour - schoolboys Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12. All three are the sons of His Majesty’s friends.

Meanwhile, the Queen has chosen to include as her own Pages of Honour her three grandsons, twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, as well as her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.

All eight are expected to wear matching scarlet uniforms and will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

Pages of Honour traditionally wear a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and lace jabot - a decorative ruffle or frill falling from the collar - white breeches, white stockings and black shoes with buckles. They also carry a small ceremonial sword.

The May 6 ceremony will mark the biggest moment on the world stage for Prince George, second in line to the throne and the youngest of the eight Pages.

His parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are understood to have thought long and hard about whether to allow him to take on an official role, owing to his tender years.

It is thought that they made their decision after discussing it with him in detail to ensure he was comfortable with carrying out such a public duty.

While Prince George will be the only one of his three siblings with an official role, Princess Charlotte, seven, is also expected to attend the Coronation service, but will sit among the congregation.

Prince George is thought likely to join her for the ceremony.

Prince Louis, five, is expected to accompany his siblings in the procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace, but may not attend the service itself owing to his age.

Plans show that George, Charlotte and Louis will all join their grandfather and the Queen as they leave the Abbey following the ceremony. They will then likely appear together on the palace balcony.

At the past two coronations, young heirs have remained in the congregation. In 1937, Princess Elizabeth, aged just 11, watched as her father, George VI, was crowned.

At Elizabeth II’s own ceremony in 1953, Charles, aged four, sat next to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

A Page of Honour is a ceremonial position within the Royal Household that simply requires attendance on state occasions but does not involve daily duties.

Queen Elizabeth II opted instead for six Maids of Honour to help carry her train during her 1953 Coronation, all of whom were unmarried daughters of Dukes, Marquesses, and Earls.

The decision to give the Queen’s family such high-profile roles is said to represent a new era of equality behind palace walls, reflecting the King’s devotion to his wife and the realities of the modern blended family.

Queen's - Mark Stewart

The Queen, 75, has five grandchildren who call her by the nickname “GaGa”.

Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has Lola, 15, and Freddy, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, has Eliza, 15, and twins, Louis and Gus.

Arthur is the grandson of her sister, Annabel Elliot, to whom she is extremely close.

Lord Cholmondeley is the second son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, the King’s Lord-in-Waiting, and his wife the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former model Rose Hanbury.

The couple also have a son, Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage, Lord Cholmondeley’s twin brother, and daughter, Lady Iris, seven.

It is understood that Lord Cholmondeley was chosen for the Coronation role in recognition of the fact that his twin is set to inherit their father's title.

The family live at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, which is just four miles from Anmer Hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s country retreat. The foursome are good friends.

Nicholas Barclay is the grandson of Sarah Troughton, one of the Queen’s Companions and the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire.

The Colman’s Mustard heir is a second cousin of the King and a former lady-in-waiting to the Duchess of Kent. Her daughter, Rose - Nicholas's mother - is one of the King’s 32 godchildren.

Ralph Tollemache is the elder son of banker Edward Tollemache, also one of the King’s godchildren, who was a Page of Honour to the late Queen from 1988 to 1990. His younger brother, James, was friends with the Prince of Wales at Eton.

They are the sons of brewery heir John Tollemache, 5th Baron Tollemache, and his garden designer wife Alexandra Meynell.