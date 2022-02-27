Prince George made a rare surprise appearance at the rugby with William and Kate

Photo credit: ADRIAN DENNIS - Getty Images

Prince George, the 8-year-old son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton), made a rare surprise appearance at the England vs. Wales Six Nations rugby match yesterday. And Twitter, naturally, was loving it. The young royal's last public appearance was last summer, so fans were excited to see him out and about again.

The family visited Twickenham Stadium to take in the match, and George seemed to be loving all the lights, sounds, and excitement. Rugby is big in the royal family: Prince William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and the Duchess recently became patron of the Ruby Football League and Rugby Football Union. Kate took over these duties from Prince Harry, after he and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step back from senior royal roles and relocate to America.



How sweet is that? Prince George looked smart in a navy and red puffer coat, while Kate opted for a stylish £499 houndstooth coat from Holland Cooper.

George could be seen smiling and laughing with his parents, and even cheekily sticking out his tongue, much to Twitter's delight.

Here's what fans had to say on Twitter:

Our little Prince isn’t so little anymore 😮👑❤️

The Cambridges are such a fun family to watch. 🤩🤩🤩

So fun to see Prince George!!

Prince George’s big smile🥺🥰

A very handsome young man and very well behaved too. A credit to them.

I’m surprised of how much Prince George looks like Prince William here! 😳😳

how happy Prince George looks 😍

A happy day out indeed.

