Prince George looks dapper for his Wimbledon debut with Prince William and Duchess Kate

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player

Prince George made his debut at Wimbledon!

Last but not least, the 8-year-old British royal attended the final day of the London tennis tournament with parents Prince William and Duchess Kate on Sunday.

The trio watched Serbia's Novak Djokovic compete against Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles final on the fourteenth day of the championship.

George looked dapper in a navy blue suit, white shirt and diagonally striped navy blue, green and white tie.

Throughout the game, photos show William leaning over to George as he pointed toward the match. He was presumably explaining the rules of the game to his oldest son.

See the painting: Prince William and Duchess Kate unveil first official portrait together

The royals witnessed Djokovic's seventh Wimbledon win and his 21st grand slam title overall after defeating Kyrgios on Sunday. Kate presented the winning trophy and the runner-up trophy.

Among the many celebrities photographed in attendance at the tournament this year: Tom Cruise, Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet, Rebel Wilson, David Beckham, Rami Malek, Gemma Chan, Sienna Miller, Lashana Lynch, and Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Duchess Kate, Prince George and Prince William watch the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios on July 10.
George's younger siblings Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, were not in attendance. Neither have gone to Wimbledon before.

'An all-too familiar experience': Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William highlight racism faced by Britain's Caribbean migrants

Louis was the star of the show at the last large-scale event the family attended. During June's four-day Platinum Jubilee honoring Queen Elizabeth II's unprecedented 70 years on the throne, the 4-year-old gave cameras meme-worthy facial expressions.

At Trooping the Colour, the youngest prince of Cambridge made silly faces from the balcony and screamed as he covered his ears to muffle the sounds as 70 military planes soared over the palace.

At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Louis poked his tongue out in Kate's face and made an impertinent gesture with his hand, prompting the mother of three to give him a stern look.

The preschooler also tried covering his mother's mouth. Despite Louis' displeasure with Kate's attempts to quiet him down, he eventually settled down and gave her sweet cuddles.

Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee: Prince Louis steals the show, from shushing Duchess Kate to silly expressions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince George makes Wimbledon debut with Prince William, Duchess Kate

