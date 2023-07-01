Prince George joins his father at second Ashes Test at Lord’s

Prince George enjoyed a pizza as his father spoke to the PM - Mike Egerton

Prince George has joined his father at day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s and looked enthralled by the game.

The young royal, nine, dressed in a smart blazer and check shirt, sat next to the Prince of Wales, 41, in the stands while watching England take on Australia.

In a picture showing father and son enjoying the match, the Prince of Wales can be seen pointing at something while speaking to his eldest son.

Meanwhile George, who turns 10 this month, looked attentively at the field.

The Prince of Wales talks to Stephen Fry as his son watches the second Ashes Test - Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Joining the royals at Lord’s was Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister. At one point the premier looked to be chatting to the royals.

During a break of the action, the young royal enjoyed a slice of pizza, while his father chatted to other guests in the box.

At one point he was seen talking to celebrity Stephen Fry.

The pair were not joined by the Princess of Wales, 41, a keen tennis fan, or Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

