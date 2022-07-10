Prince George goes to Wimbledon for the first time - and here’s who he’s supporting

Prince George with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, watching the Wimbledon men's singles final - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Prince George has made his first visit to Wimbledon, with his father suggesting the eight-year-old is supporting Novak Dkjovic to win the tournament.

The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has taken his seat alongside his parents in the royal box on Centre Court to witness Djokovic take on Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final.

Beforehand, the royals greeted ball boys and girls and other Wimbledon staff in the Millennium building.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince George, meet ball boys and girls at Wimbledon - Andrew Baker/AELTC/PA wire

The Duchess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), looked summery in a navy blue skirt and matching top with white polka dots by designer Alessandra Rich.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Wimbledon men's singles final, wearing a navy blue skirt and matching top with white polka dots - Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/PA wire

When asked about Prince George coming to Wimbledon, she said to him: “Is this your first time? It is, isn’t it?” to which he replied: “Yes.”

When asked why Princess Charlotte was not there, she said: “It’s George’s treat today.”

Prince George was also asked who he was going to support and appeared too shy to answer - so the Duke of Cambridge looked at him and whispered: “Djokovic,” before adding: “We’ll see how long it lasts. He’ll support the winner.”

The Duke, who first attended Wimbledon as a nine-year-old in 1991, spoke to staff about Kyrgios’ powerful serve and Djokovic’s experience in playing grand slam finals.

He said: “I think it’s going to be an electrifying spectacle.”

The royals also greeted a group of military personnel who are working as stewards at the championship – Lt Col Lucy Smith from the Army, dept asst commissioner Philip Morton, from the London Fire Brigade, Lt Cdr Chris Boucher from the Royal Navy and Sgt Jacquie Crook from the Royal Air Force.

She then explained to Prince George what the group members do, saying: “They look after everybody to make sure the crowds are safe and happy, doing the right thing, in the right seats, making sure the grounds are safe.”

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting a group of military personnel who are working as stewards at Wimbledon - Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/PA wire

As patron, the Duchess will present the trophy to Sunday’s winner.

It follows Saturday’s embarrassment for the AELTC, when the royal was obliged to present the Venus Rosewater Dish to the Russian-born Elena Rybankina - despite the club having incurred the wrath of the sport’s authorities by banning Russian players.

A Kyrgios victory may also be a less than ideal public relations outcome for Wimbledon, given allegations of assault that have been made during the tournament by a former girlfriend in Australia.