Prince George city council approves $760,000 washroom

Prince George city council has agreed to spend more than three-quarters of a million dollars to replace an aging public washroom in a park set to host the 2022 B.C. Summer Games.

A motion to approve an increase of more than 50 per cent in the project's $500,000 budget passed by a 5-to-3 vote on Monday evening, and sparked council debate.

"When you put a price tag of $760,000 dollars, you kind of wonder whether it's gold plated or silver lined," said Prince George councillor Frank Everett.

The aging facilities in Carrie Jane Gray Park were budgeted to be replaced in 2018, but were later added to the City Administration's 2022 Work Plan Priorities for the 2022 B.C. Summer Games. Hundreds of young athletes, families and spectators will crowd nearby baseball diamonds and playing fields in July.

"The current washroom facility is not useable, it's reached its end of life," Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall told CBC News, noting the new 750-square-foot building will meet accessibility standards, and house equipment storage facilities for park staff.

Staff blame pandemic economics

A city staff report to council noted the project was tendered twice, but failed to attract competitive bids.

"Due to the turbulence in the construction market at that time it is plausible that construction companies were too busy to bid on the project. With labour and shipping concerns at that time, the bid may have been high. It was decided to re-tender the project at the beginning of 2022 just before construction season hoping to attract more competition and better pricing," the report stated.

Once again, only one bid was obtained, this time at twice the budgeted costs.

Hall notes municipalities are facing the same pandemic economic pressures as developers and homeowners hoping to build.

"The supply chain, labour shortage, and increase costs of materials, we've not seen these increases ... in decades, if ever," Hall said.

"To the public, I understand that there's concerns about construction ... but that is what we're faced with. If you're going to construct any sized building you're going to face an increase in costs. And we do get to a point where we have to make a decision: are we going to move forward, or are we just going to let it go for two or three years and ultimately end up with more costs?"

Councillors Brian Skakun, Terri McConnachie, Kyle Sampson voted against the proposal.