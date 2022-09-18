Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral

Stephanie Petit
·4 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to have a special role at their great-grandmother's funeral.

According to the order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, 9-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the late monarch's coffin for the procession in Westminster Abbey. The siblings will follow right after their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and in front of their uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle.

Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for Monday's funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not included in the order of service for the committal service for later in the day, which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words: 'Grannie Is with Great-Grandpa Now'

Royal Family
Royal Family

Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 5.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are several years younger than their father Prince William was when he attended his mother Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 at the age of 15. The new Prince of Wales revealed that the ceremonial procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last week reminded him of the same ritual following the death of his mother.

"He said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum's funeral," said mourner Jane Wells, The Telegraph reported. "Catherine said it's just been such a difficult time for all of them, for the whole family."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been joining their parents at more family events, from the royals' annual Christmas Day church outing to a visit to Wales in June as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The royal siblings also appeared at a memorial service for their great-grandfather Prince Philip in March, also held at Westminster Abbey. After Queen Elizabeth's husband's funeral was scaled down due to COVID-19 government restrictions at the time, the memorial service provided a chance for more family and representatives from the various charities that Prince Philip was involved in to pay their respects.

Prince Philip Memorial
Prince Philip Memorial

Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte

The order of service shares more details on what to expect at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, where about 2,000 people from around the world will gather to mourn the monarch.

Before the start of the service, Westminster Abbey's tenor bell will toll once a minute for 96 minutes, one for each year of The Queen's life.

The funeral will be led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, and the sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby.

queen elizabeth's purse
queen elizabeth's purse

Max Mumby/indigo/getty Queen Elizabeth

The choirs of Westminster Abbey and His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace will lead singing of the hymns. At the start of the funeral service, the Queen's coffin will be carried into the Abbey as the five sentences, lines of scripture set to music that have been used at every state funeral since the early part of the 18th century, are sung.

During the ceremony, the choirs will also perform a specially commissioned piece composed by the Master of The King's Music, Judith Weir, 'Like as the Hart." The piece, inspired by the late monarch's unwavering Christian faith, is a setting of Psalm 42 to music.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who Queen Elizabeth appointed just two days before her death, will do a reading.

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022 at Balmoral Castle

The Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel. Two minutes' silence will then be observed across the nation. The Reveille will be sounded by the State Trumpeters, before the congregation sings "God Save The King."

At the conclusion of the State Funeral, the Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play the traditional Lament, "Sleep, Dearie, Sleep."

The Queen's Coffin process out of Westminster Abbey, returning to the gun carriage for the Procession to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner before traveling to Windsor for the Committal Service in St.George's Chapel.

Afterwards, the bells of Westminster Abbey will be rung, fully muffled, as is the tradition following the funeral of the sovereign.

Latest Stories

  • Queen's death: Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend state funeral

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen's state funeral, according to the order of service. The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales will be among 2,000 people gathering in Westminster Abbey to say farewell to the monarch they knew as "Gan Gan". Nine-year-old George and seven-year-old Charlotte will walk side-by-side behind their parents, followed by their uncle and aunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the Royal Family.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Share How Their Kids Are Doing Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

    Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are starting school at Lambrook and adjusting to the death of Queen Elizabeth, their great-grandmother.

  • Queen funeral latest: King thanks nation for support - as lying in state queue closes

    Duke of Sussex told of late Queen’s death five minutes before the press Prince Andrew pays tribute to 'Mummy' and her 'love for a son' Police using anti-drone devices to protect funeral from terror attack Full order of service for the funeral and committal service

  • George and Charlotte to attend state funeral for great-grandmother the Queen

    The young prince and princess will join the royal family and the nation in mourning for the late Elizabeth II.

  • Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral

    Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey

  • King Charles issues message of thanks to nation on the eve of Queen's funeral

    The King has issued a message of thanks to the nation as it prepares to say a "last farewell" to Queen Elizabeth. On the eve of the late monarch's funeral, King Charles offered his gratitude to "all those countless people" who had offered "support and comfort" following his mother's death.

  • Edward and Sophie meet crowds outside Buckingham Palace

    The Earl and Countess of Wessex meet crowds outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano blew a save opportunity for only the fifth time this season, allowing three ninth-inning runs in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Solo shots from Danny Jansen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., combined with a solid showing from starter Alek Manoah, had the home side in front 3-2 and on the verge of a sweep. But Romano (5-4) loaded the bases after a pair of singles and a walk with none out. Rookie Adley Rutschman then singled to left to score two. Jes