Prince Edward Says Royal Family Tension with Harry and Meghan Is 'Very Sad,' Wishes Them 'Happiness'

Prince Edward is speaking out about the recent turmoil within the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son says tensions that have risen around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the U.K. - and bubbled up this week over the couple naming their baby girl Lilibet Diana - are "very sad."

"It's difficult for everyone but that's families for you," he told CNN. Expressing understanding of Harry and Meghan's predicament, he continued, "We wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision."

In an interview with the BBC, Edward, 57, was asked about Lilibet Diana and how her name (which is an intimate family nickname for Queen Elizabeth) was so meaningful for the family.

"Well, we just wish them all happiness. That's fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they're very happy," he said.

He also referenced the sadness of how things have played out so publicly, adding: "Of course, you know. I mean it's . . . there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We've all been there. I stay way out of it. It's much the safest place to be."

"We've all had that same spotlight shone on our lives," he continued. "We've been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all deal with it in different ways."

Edward's candid interviews aired on the day that would have been his father Prince Philip's 100th birthday. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99.

"From a selfish point of view, we would have loved it if he had been here and been with us. But then birthdays were not necessarily his . . . he didn't really want all the fuss and bother," he said.

Edward went on to tell the BBC, "He wasn't really looking forward to the centenary, even if we were. We go ahead and celebrate what might have been and his life and I think we try to turn it into something that's very positive."

His interviews on Thursday come a few days after he and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex spoke with the Telegraph Magazine about the emotional day of Philip's funeral.

Asked how his mother the Queen was coping in the wake of the death of her husband of 73 years, he told CNN she is "actually doing remarkably well."

"I think that it was a fantastic partnership, but over the last couple of weeks, life has got considerably busier. Things are beginning to open up more, there are more activities so weirdly that sort of fills any particular void," Edward said.