P.E.I. reports a new travel-related case of COVID-19, has three active cases

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island reported one new, travel-related case of COVID-19 Tuesday, which brings the number of active cases in the province to three.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the Island's chief public health officer, told reporters the case involves a woman in her 20s who is a rotational worker and who travelled outside the Atlantic region.

Morrison said the woman, who is in self-isolation and has mild symptoms, originally tested negative for the novel coronavirus but a follow-up test days later came back positive.

"A negative test reflects a single point in time only and does not guarantee that future tests will be negative," Morrison said. "Testing does not replace self-isolation."

In connection with the new case, Morrison said passengers on two Air Canada flights on Oct. 13 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they feel unwell.

The flights are AC162 from Edmonton to Toronto and AC7460 from Toronto to Charlottetown.

Since the pandemic began, P.E.I. has reported a total of 64 cases -- all have been travel-related.

Last week, Morrison urged Islanders to avoid non-essential travel to two regions in New Brunswick — Moncton and Campbellton — that had been hard-hit by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Morrison noted Tuesday that health officials in New Brunswick are preparing to ease restrictions in the Moncton area on Thursday, following a decrease in infections there.

She asked people to follow public health measures if they travel outside P.E.I.

"What's happened in New Brunswick in the last couple of weeks is a good reminder for all of us ... that it's important to wash our hands and put on a mask in indoor spaces and keep your six-foot distance wherever possible," Morrison said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press