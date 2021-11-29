Prince Edward Island reports five new cases of COVID-19, Prince County cluster grows

CHARLOTTETOWN — Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

Public health says in a news release the cases involve two people in their 60s, one person in their 50s, and two individuals in their 40s and 30s, respectively.

Officials say four cases are linked to travel off the Island, while the remaining infection is linked to a cluster in Prince County, on the western side of the Island.

The release says health authorities have now linked 28 infections to the Prince County cluster.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says anyone experiencing a symptom of COVID-19, even if mild, should get tested.

The government says more than 90 per cent of Islanders aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of last Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press