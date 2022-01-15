Prince Edward Island reports 309 new COVID-19 cases, 222 new recoveries from disease

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island is reporting 309 new COVID-19 cases and 222 new recoveries from the disease.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the new infetions are under investigation.

The Island currently has 2,081 active COVID-19 cases and has logged a total of 4,170 since the pandemic began.

Officials say over the last seven days there has been an average of 226 cases per day.

Officials say five people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19 and there are no patients in intensive care.

Two are hospitalized for other reasons and have been diagnosed with an infection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.

