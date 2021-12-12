Prince Edward Island reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 37

CHARLOTTETOWN — Public Health in Prince Edward Island is announcing seven new cases of COVID-19, with five of them being close contacts of previously announced cases.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, announced today that one of the infected individuals is in their 70s, four are in their 20s and two are under the age of 12.

Two of the cases are related to travel outside of the province.

There are currently 37 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. and there have been 420 cases since the pandemic began.

The province's list of public exposure notifications contains locations around the Island.

They include a Walmart in Summerside, exposures at restaurants in Crapaud and Charlottetown, along with gyms and service stations in the capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press