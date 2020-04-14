Prince Edward Island health officials release pandemic modelling numbers

CHARLOTTETOWN — Health officials on Prince Edward Island say Canada's smallest province could have seen up to 900 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic by June 1 if the government hadn't taken the public health measures that have been imposed.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison has released modelling that shows the province could still see up to nine deaths over the same period.

Prince Edward Island is not reporting any new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, leaving the provincial total at 25 cases.

Morrison says 23 of those cases are considered recovered.

Premier Dennis King says people want to get back to normal, so talks have begun to see what a gradual safe transition would look like.

Morrison says the biggest risk has been the importation of cases, so she doesn't foresee changes to the restrictions at entry points any time soon.

