Prince Edward County resident killed in ATV crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a Prince Edward County, Ont., resident was killed in an ATV crash on May 16, 2022. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press - image credit)

A 51-year-old was killed when their ATV left Hill Top Road in southern Prince Edward County, Ont., on Monday morning, according to provincial police.

Officers from the county's Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9:50 a.m.

The driver had left the road and was ejected from the ATV, OPP said in a news release.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old county resident Laverne Hill.

OPP said the investigation continues. The scene is about 15 kilometres south of Picton, Ont., and 75 kilometres southwest of Kingston, Ont.