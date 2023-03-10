Prince Edward takes title of Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward with his father, Prince Philip on Christmas Day at Sandringham, 2006 - Ian Jones

The King has conferred the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his younger brother, Prince Edward, to mark his 59th birthday.

It was Prince Philip’s wish that the Earl of Wessex should inherit his title and the King chose to coincide the recreation of the dukedom with Edward’s visit to Edinburgh on Friday.

He becomes the Duke of Edinburgh while his wife the Countess of Wessex, also known as Sophie, 58, becomes the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Scottish title has been conferred on the Duke for the duration of his lifetime and will be returned to the Crown upon his death.

The Duke’s 19-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor’s title will not change but his son James, Viscount Severn, 15, will become the new Earl of Wessex. Upon his father’s death he will become the Earl of Wessex and Forfar enabling him to use the title when he is in Scotland.

Lady Louise Windsor’s title will not change but his son James, Viscount Severn, 15, will become the new Earl of Wessex - Mark Cuthbert

A royal insider said the move was in recognition of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s decades of service to the Crown.

The couple discussed inheriting the title during an interview with the Telegraph magazine in 2021.

The Countess recalled the time when, two days after their engagement in 1999, Prince Philip asked his youngest son if he would be willing to become the next Duke of Edinburgh. “We sat there slightly stunned,” she said. “He literally came straight in and said: “Right. I’d like it very much if you would consider that.”’

Acknowledging that it was “a bittersweet role to take on because the only way the title can come to me is after both my parents have actually passed away,” Edward admitted that “theoretically” the title should have gone to the Duke of York.

“My father was very keen that the title should continue, but he didn’t quite move quickly enough with Andrew, so it was us who he eventually had the conversation with,” he said.

“It was a lovely idea; a lovely thought.”

Prince Edward, accompanied by Prince Philip at a P.C.S. Cory mine in Canada, 1976 - Anwar Hussein

Former South African president Nelson Mandela (centre), the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, Cape Town, 2000 - ANNA ZIEMINSKI

There had been reports that the King, 74, was reluctant to confer the title on Edward for fear that it would then pass too far down the pecking order to retain its significance. It has been suggested that it may eventually pass to Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis when the Prince of Wales becomes king, ensuring it retains seniority within the House of Windsor.

Named after the Scottish capital, the title has only been created three times since 1726 - first for King George I’s eldest son Prince Frederick. The title was then inherited by his son Prince Prince George but when he became King George III in 1760, it merged in the Crown and ceased to exist.

Queen Victoria re-created the title, this time in the Peerage of the United Kingdom, in 1866 for her second son Prince Alfred, instead of Duke of York, the traditional title of the second son of the monarch. When his only son Alfred committed suicide in 1899, the Dukedom of Edinburgh became extinct again upon the elder Alfred's death in 1900.

The title was created for a third time in 1947 by King George VI who bestowed it on his son-in-law Philip Mountbatten when he married Princess Elizabeth.

It does not include any territorial landholdings and does not produce any revenue for the title holder.