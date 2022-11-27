Prince’s Collection Of Cars And Bikes

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Not to spoil it, but he didn't own a Corvette.

We recently ran across a rendering dubbed ‘Purple Rain’ of a wide body Chevelle, and it, naturally, caused the song to get stuck in my head for a few days. When that noise quieted a little, I started to wonder what Prince drove. Arguably one of the best guitar players of all time, and one of the most iconic performers, Prince certainly had the funds to buy anything he wanted, so what were his tastes? Of course they’re interesting, it’s Prince! Let’s check out some of the highlights.

Check out other musicians who are automotive enthusiasts here.

Hondamatic CM400A

This bike is stared in Purple Rain almost as iconically as Prince himself. It was highly customized and very flashy.

1991 BMW 850i

Prince was said to really love the BMW, and his 850i was likely the car you see here from his "Sexy M. F." video in 1992.

1993 Ford Thunderbird

Buying a 1993 version of the Thunderbird is an interesting move, but Prince was an interesting man. Even more odd is that he featured a 1969 Thunderbird in his video, “Alphabet St.”, but was apparently more drawn to the tenth generation body style for his own collection.

1999 Plymouth Prowler

A purple Prowler is very appropriate for Prince.

1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee

A 1990's Grand Cherokee might not seem lavish enough for Prince now, but they were pretty decent SUVs at the time (as are the newer ones now). Maybe Prince was a secret off-roader?

1997 Lincoln Town Car

The mid-range luxury class seemed to be appreciated by the man who could buy anything he wanted.

Cadillac XLR

Rolling around like a luxury Corvette, the XLR was a pricey luxury sports car.

Buick Electra 225

How cool were the 1960s Electras? Not as cool as Prince, but it's said that he once owned one.

1964 Buick Wild Cat

Seen in the video Under the Cherry Moon, the Buick Wildcat was one of the more aggressive cars owned by the performer.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.