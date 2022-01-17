Prince Charming mannequin seen in car on motorway is mistaken for a body

Police called about a pair of feet protruding from a roll of carpet in a car were relieved to find they belonged to a mannequin dressed as Prince Charming.

The driver of the vehicle, who was taking the dummy to a themed birthday party, was given “advice… to avoid such circumstances occurring again”, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said in a social media post: “When we received a call on Saturday lunchtime to reports a vehicle was travelling along the M11 with a pair of feet poking out the end of a rolled up piece of carpet, alarm bells were naturally ringing for the informant and our control room.

The mannequin’s feet protruding from a rolled-up carpet (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

“We managed to track the vehicle down in Angel Drove, Ely, where our officers discovered there was indeed a pair of feet… belonging to a mannequin dressed as Prince Charming who was on his way to a themed birthday!

“Advice was given to the driver to avoid such circumstances occurring again!

“Thankfully this was a false alarm.”