Prince Charles visits staff who cared for Prince Philip at St Bart's hospital

Robert Jobson
·4 min read
Prince today thanked staff who cared for his late father

Prince Charles today thanked staff who cared for his late father Prince Philip at St Barts Hospital just weeks before his death.

Charles spoke to them personally during a visit to the City of London hospital today when he got the chance to meet them privately.

He specifically asked to meet some of the team who cared for the late Duke of Edinburgh when he was transferred for heart surgery in March.

Royal officials declined to say who, saying the hospital wanted to protect their identities, but confirmed the group included a nurse, a consultant and a therapist.

Philip, who died last month at the age of 99, spent four nights at St Barts, after being transferred from the private King Edward VII Hospital on March 1.

He subsequently underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, before being moved back to the King Edward VII.

The meeting lasted around ten minutes.

Professor Charles Knight, chief executive of St Barts, said the Prince had been keen to use his pre-planned visit to personally thank staff for what they did for his father.

He said: “It meant an enormous amount to us that he came to visit and also that he met those involved in his father’s care. We were just so honoured to have treated his father and it was wonderful to see the Prince of Wales today.

“It was particularly special that he got the opportunity to speak to some of our staff here ahead of International Nurses’ Day tomorrow.”

St Bartholomew’s is the oldest hospital in the country to remain on its original site.

And at the start of his visit Prince Charles was briefed on planned restoration works for the hospital’s Grade I listed buildings ahead of its 900th birthday in 2023.

The hospital has provided free healthcare on the same site since reign of Henry I and today is home to the largest cardiac unit in Europe and London’s second biggest cancer centre.

Barts Heritage is seeking to raise more than £75 million for restoration and projects spanning world-leading healthcare and research, wellbeing and education.

Walking over from nearby Smithfield, where he had a previous engagement, the royal visitor had the opportunity to view the hospital’s North Wing which includes the Great Hall and staircase featuring paintings by artist William Hogarth, before meeting with those involved in the anniversary celebrations and renovations including Dame Alwen Williams, group chief executive of Barts Health NHS Trust.

After his private meeting with staff, the prince moved outside to the hospital’s square to meet nurses, all of whom have been involved in the Trust’s response to Covid-19.

Among them was Daisy Eden, 23, a staff nurse who has worked for the hospital for 14 months including on the Covid ICU.

The Prince asked whether she enjoyed her job and she told him: ‘I love it.’

She said afterwards: “You have the chance to be a light in a dark place for people. It’s a privilege.”

Last year the hospital trust dealt with more than 12,000 covid patients alone.

Daisy was standing by a ‘rainbow bench’ - one of only three in the world - that was given to St Bart’s in recognition of its role in the pandemic. It was made by blacksmith Fred Suffield of Anwick Village l, Lincs, with a grant from the Heritage Crafts Association.

To the surprise of his entourage, the Prince made an unscheduled walkabout to meet a small number staff and patients who had stopped to watch when news of his visit leaked out.

He told them: “I couldn’t not stop to thank you. Well done, all of you. You’re amazing.”

Among them was Stella Amore-Fernandez, 46, from East London who was wrapped up and sitting in a wheelchair, tubes in her nose.

“Should you be here?’” he asked, concerned.

Mrs Amore-Fernandez told him that she owed her life to the St Bart’s staff.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

She later explained that she had been admitted to hospital on Christmas Day with covid.

“My kids opened their presents and then that was it,’ she said.

“She’s been here 127 days,’ a member of staff added.

“I owe the team everything, “ she continued. “My life, everything. I can’t tell you how brilliant they are and what compassion they have.

“They are amazing.

“It’s been tough, really tough, but I am one of the lucky ones, unbelievably.

“These people here saved my life. I owe them everything.”

She said she was “so touched” that Prince stopped to speak to her.

“He seems a very lovely and genuine man,” she said.

    MANCHESTER England (AP) — Manchester United handed the Premier League title to fierce rival Manchester City on Tuesday by losing 2-1 to Leicester, which ignited its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League. United needed to avoid defeat at Old Trafford to delay City’s title celebrations for at least two more days, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to field a weakened lineup amid a congested fixture schedule proved costly. Leicester took full advantage and Çağlar Söyüncü’s 66th-minute winner lifted the team above Chelsea into third, eight points above fifth-place West Ham in the race for a top-four finish. City holds an unassailable 10-point lead over second-place United with three games remaining for each team. It has won the league for the third time in four seasons — and seventh time in total. Liverpool and West Ham, the teams fighting with Leicester for an automatic Champions League qualifying spot, would have been unhappy to see their rival get an easier ride at Old Trafford owing to Solskjaer’s team selection that saw stars like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba start on the bench. Fifth-place West Ham must win its final three games and hope Leicester slips up in its remaining matches, against Chelsea and Tottenham. Liverpool, in sixth place, might have a better shot as the deposed champion has four games left. If Liverpool wins all of them, Leicester would likely need to pick up four points against Chelsea and Tottenham. United has come from behind to win on 10 occasions in the league this season but its backups couldn’t make it 11. Luke Thomas volleyed into the top corner for his first Premier League goal to put Leicester in front, only for Mason Greenwood to show great footwork before finding the bottom corner for the equalizer five minutes later. Söyüncü’s winner came off a header from Marc Albrighton’s corner, leaving Leicester in sight of a second season in the Champions League — after 2016-17 when it represented England as the Premier League's unlikely titleholder. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press