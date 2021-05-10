Prince Charles touches on death of Prince Philip as he talks of ‘empty seat at the table’ in Naz Legacy Foundation Iftar message to Muslims for Ramadan

The Prince of Wales (PA Archive)

Prince Charles has touched on the death of his father Prince Philip in a video message marking the end of Ramadan, saying: “This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table.”

The Prince discussed the impact of the pandemic on the country in a heartfelt recorded message to Muslims.

He said: “The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community.

“This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers. I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones.”

The video message will be delivered tonight at a virtual Iftar — the communal breaking of the fast — organised by the Naz Legacy Foundation. It will also include contributions from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Bishop of London and the Chief Rabbi.

The online event is part of a series of virtual celebrations encouraging people to stay at home during Ramadan — which is set to end on Wednesday — and help control the spread of the virus.

The Prince welcomed work to open up mosques to use as vaccination centres and mentioned recent visits he has made to Finsbury Park Mosque and the East London Mosque.

He also spoke about the effect the pandemic and lockdown had “on faith rituals, communal worship and grief”, but said the “great strides in the vaccine roll-out” meant that people would soon be able to get together again.

Prince Philip’s funeral last month was affected by the rules regulating mass gatherings. Only 30 people were allowed to attend and the Queen had to sit alone throughout the service.

To sign up for the virtual Iftar click here and for more information visit www.nazlegacy.org

