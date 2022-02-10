Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he has tested positive, after a bout with the virus in 2020.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” tweeted the official handle of the Prince of Wales and his wife The Duchess of Cornwall. “HRH [His Royal Highness] is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

