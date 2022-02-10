Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he has tested positive, after a bout with the virus in 2020.
“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” tweeted the official handle of the Prince of Wales and his wife The Duchess of Cornwall. “HRH [His Royal Highness] is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”
This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.
HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.
— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022
