Prince Charles still suffering from loss of taste and smell

Prince Charles has still not fully regained his sense of taste and smell since recovering from coronavirus. The royal was diagnosed with the virus back in March at the start of the outbreak.

He discussed his experiences during an engagement at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, met NHS staff from several different trusts, including consultants, nurses and cleaners. Their visit was the first face-to-face public engagement since lockdown began three months ago, reports the BBC.

Social distancing measures were observed and Prince Charles greeted staff not with a handshake, but a namaste clasping of the hands.

"He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him," said Jeff Mills, a healthcare assistant from Cheltenham General Hospital. "He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he's still got it now."

In March, Charles developed mild symptoms of the virus and, after testing positive, followed NHS guidelines to self-isolate for seven days at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate. A loss of taste and smell is thought to be one of the key symptoms.

The royal later said he had "gotten away with it quite lightly" and said he sympathised with anyone who has suffered with the virus.

"I was lucky in my case... but I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through," he said. "I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing."

