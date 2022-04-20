Prince Charles’ SMI Fashion Task Force Ready to Scale the Himalayas

Samantha Conti
·6 min read

LONDON — Federico Marchetti and Prince Charles’ SMI Fashion Task Force are headed to the Himalayas in the first phase of a long-term, green fashion project that’s set to be unveiled Wednesday.

Marchetti is chair of the SMI Fashion Task Force, part of the prince’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, which he launched during the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2020.

More from WWD

On Wednesday, SMI Fashion Task Force will unveil its new Regenerative Fashion Manifesto, which has been developed in partnership with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, another group founded by Prince Charles, and led by the scientist Marc Palahí.

The Regenerative Fashion Manifesto is a commitment to placing the fashion industry on a more “regenerative path,” and will kick off with a 1 million euro investment program in the Himalayas to restore wildlife and sustainable farming to what has become an overworked and degraded landscape.

The SMI Fashion Task Force said it is committed to being “leaders and exemplars” to the global fashion, textile and apparel sectors, working to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable future.

The investment in the Himalayas regeneration project is just the beginning, with more regions around the world set to receive funds in the coming months and years, according to Marchetti.

Environmental regeneration and restoration projects have become top priorities for fashion and luxury companies ranging from Stella McCartney to De Beers. They are taking an ever closer look at soil preservation, ecosystems, and farming methods as they seek to improve the health and sustainability of the industry’s entire value chain.

In an interview, Marchetti said the SMI Fashion Task Force — which has 15 members including Giorgio Armani, Stella McCartney, Burberry, Zalando and Selfridges Group — will look to mitigate or reverse the impact of overfarming, overgrazing, dwindling water supplies and the long-term use of damaging pesticides in various regions.

Their focus will be on regenerating land and resources in places where fashion companies and retailers source their raw materials. The task force will also look to foster artisanal skills and craftsmanship, too, in the various communities where it plans to invest.

Marchetti said in a telephone interview that the members of the SMI Fashion Task Force have been working as a team to find ways of making the fashion value chain greener.

“The CEOs have been super helpful, open, collaborative and willing to share their knowledge, which is something that doesn’t always happen in the fashion industry,” he said.

Stella McCartney and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in Cornwall during the G7 Summit. - Credit: Courtesy of Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in Cornwall during the G7 Summit. - Credit: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

The Himalayan Regenerative Fashion Living Lab is the first project developed according to the principles and ambitions of the new manifesto, according to Marchetti.

The project wants to demonstrate “the potential of regenerative fashion to restore harmony between local communities, nature and the environment while creating sustainable fashion value chains.”

The Himalayan initiative will aim to restore degraded landscapes and recover traditional textile craft skills in order to enhance the local cashmere, cotton and silk economies while addressing climate change and biodiversity loss.

Work on the project will begin next month with help on the ground from Reforest Action and the Balipara Foundation.

During the interview, Marchetti said the degradation of the landscape in the region was due to too many goats grazing for long periods of time, deforestation, and the excessive use of fertilizer and herbicides.

He said more details will be revealed in May about where, exactly, the funding will go and the specific initiatives in the area.

Going forward, Marchetti said that SMI Fashion Task Force projects will extend to “all different areas of the world” where soil needs to be regenerated and where the lakes have been emptied due to too much cotton production.

He said that the Task Force is also “using technology, and thinking about how to make organic textiles from materials such as fast-growing bamboo.”

Marchetti said that Prince Charles’ mandate for this project, and others, is “action, not words,” adding that the royal is very much involved with the task force.

“He really cares and there is a constant communication regarding the progress we are making, about the next steps. He is pushing us, which is great. We are all very enthusiastic about the changes in the fashion industry and we all know that these changes are needed,” Marchetti said.

Marchetti noted that Prince Charles made his first public speech about safeguarding the environment in 1970 and is “passionate” about his green projects.

Charles picked up his father’s passion for the environment and passed it down to his own children

Prince Philip was the first president of the World Wildlife Fund U.K. from its foundation in 1961 to 1982, and president of WWF-International from 1981 to 1996. At the time of his death last year, he was president emeritus of WWF.

In her Christmas Day address, Queen Elizabeth said she was proud that both Charles and Prince William had inherited her late husband’s passion for conservation.

Giorgio Armani - Credit: Stefano Guindani- image courtesy of Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani - Credit: Stefano Guindani- image courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Stefano Guindani- image courtesy of Giorgio Armani

The Prince of Wales has long been a green campaigner, gathering some of the world’s most powerful chief executive officers to meet with world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, in 2021. He set up the SMI to encourage economies to operate “in favor of people and planet.”

Prince William, meanwhile, founded the Earthshot Prize, which is awarded by the Royal Foundation to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. Each winner receives a grant of 1 million pounds to continue their environmental work.

Marchetti described the upcoming manifesto as “another concrete step toward creating a much more sustainable fashion industry. It is not simply empty words. This [Himalayan] project will serve as a blueprint for what can be done to shift the fashion industry toward a more equitable, nature positive future.”

Marc Palahí, director of the European Forest Institute and chair of the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, said the partnership between the SMI Fashion Task Force and the CBA provides fashion brands “with a unique platform for transformative and sustainable action, connecting the dots between landscapes and closets to transition toward regenerative value chains that support biodiversity and local livelihoods while mitigating climate change.”

The SMI Task Force defines regenerative landscapes as “resilient, biodiversity-rich and deforestation-free. They produce a diversity of goods and services such as food, energy and biomaterials, as well as ecosystem services including carbon sequestration. Such regenerative practices empower local and indigenous communities, support their prosperity and respect their ancestral rights,” according to the body.

The Regenerative Fashion Manifesto is the second significant action taken by the Fashion Task Force in the past six months and follows the launch of a Digital ID system last October at the G20 summit in Rome.

The Digital ID uses data to inform customers of the sustainability credentials of their clothing purchases, “and to facilitate the delivery of circularity at scale.” It also unlocks new circular services for customers, such as care and repair services, as well as ones focused on resale and recycling.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.