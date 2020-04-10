Prince Charles reunites with Camilla after recovering from coronavirus

Photo credit: Clarence House Instagram

From Harper's BAZAAR

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have shared a photo showing that they have reunited following the prince's coronavirus diagnosis.

Both the Duke and Duchess have recently spent time in self-isolation, staying apart at their estate in Scotland after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Posting on their Clarence House Instagram account, the image shows Charles and Camilla sitting side by side on the porch of their Birkhall residence while holding their two dogs.



The image was taken in celebration of the royal couple's wedding anniversary, suggesting that the prince has fully recovered from the illness and Camilla has not shown any symptoms.

"Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's dogs Bluebell and Beth," reads the caption.



Both royals have continued to show their support for citizens across the United Kingdom currently being affected by the global health crisis. Charles helped virtually open the first official field hospital in London, and Camilla has been partaking in a Check In and Chat program, taking time to speak with those in self-isolation due to the pandemic.







