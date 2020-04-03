Coronavirus: Prince Charles says NHS Nightingale shows 'impossible' can be done via videolink opening

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS staff stand on marks on the ground. (Press Association)

Prince Charles praised the collaboration of the NHS and the military to do the “unthinkable” as he opened the new NHS Nightingale field hospital in East London, via videolink from his home in Scotland.

The prince, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay when he is in Scotland, was shown on a screen next to officials who stood two metres apart from one another to observe social distancing during the event.

It’s thought to be the first time the Duke of Rothesay has ever opened something in England.

Charles dialled in via zoom, the conferencing software which has seen a surge in users since the nation began working from home, while crosses marked the spots for others to stand.

Charles said: “I was enormously touched to have been asked to open the Nightingale hospital as part of a mass mobilisation to withstand the coronavirus crisis.”

He added: “It is without doubt a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work in every sense, from its speed of construction – in just nine days as we’ve heard – to its size and the skills of those who have created it.

“An example, if ever one was needed, of how the impossible could be made possible and how we can achieve the unthinkable through human will and ingenuity.”

Matt Hancock spoke before Prince Charles officially opened the hospital. (Getty Images)

Health minister Nadine Dorries at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital. (Press Association)

Speaking about his own experience with coronavirus, which he tested positive for at the end of March, he said he only had a mild case, and said he was pleased to see that Matt Hancock was also well again.

He said: “Now I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly and if I may say so I’m so glad to see the Secretary of State has also recovered, but for some it will be a much harder journey.”

Charles urged people to pray the hospital would be needed for a short period of time and for as few patients as possible.

The health secretary said the “extraordinary project” was a “testament to the work and the brilliance of the many people involved”.

He added: “In these troubled times with this invisible killer stalking the whole world, the fact that in this country we have the NHS is even more valuable than before.”

Hancock had to self-isolate after he and the prime minister, Boris Johnson, were both confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Johnson is still showing symptoms and so is still in isolation.

Johnson tweeted: “Thank you to everyone involved in building the new NHS Nightingale Hospital over the past fortnight. This immense effort means we will have an extra 4,000 beds to care for #coronavirus patients.”

The NHS Nightingale hospital has been set up in the ExCel conference centre in East London and will initially treat 500 patients, rising to 4,000. It will need about 16,000 staff members to keep it running.

The hospital, the first of several field hospitals to be established around the country, will treat lower risk patients who have COVID-19.

The other hospitals will be constructed in similar venues in Scotland, Wales, Birmingham and Manchester.

