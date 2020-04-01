Prince Charles Breaks Silence After Coronavirus Diagnosis With Hope-Filled Video Message

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, paid tribute to emergency service workers and volunteers and urged people to “live with hope and faith in ourselves” in his first public comments since being diagnosed last month with the coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales — who ended seven days of self-isolation earlier this week — described the circumstances created by the worldwide public health crisis as a “strange, frustrating and often distressing experience” in a four-minute video filmed at his home in Birkhall, Scotland.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles, 71, said in the clip that Clarence House released Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in Mar (Photo: zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx)

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he continued. He said their hearts “go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty.”

Charles praised people in “every community up and down this land” where “truly wonderful neighbors, individuals and groups of volunteers” are “providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk.”

“None of us can say when this will end, but end it will,” Charles concluded. “Until it does, let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

Check out the clip here:

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Related...

Story continues

Doctor's Unsettling Graphic Will Ensure You Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

State Trooper Stops Doctor For Speeding And Shows Why 'We Are Going To Be OK'

Barack Obama Takes Rare Public Swipe At Donald Trump Over Coronavirus Response

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.