The Crown: Prince Charles’s dating history, from Camilla to Princess Diana’s sister

On 15 November, the fourth season of The Crown will arrive on Netflix, delivering an in-depth look at some of the most momentous moments in the public and private lives of the royal family.

The new series begins as the 1970s are drawing to a close, during which time the Queen is focused on preserving the line of succession by finding an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who was still unmarried at the age of 30.

Josh O'Connor returns to the new series as Prince Charles and Emerald Fennell is back as Camilla Parker Bowles, while Emma Corrin makes her anticipated debut as Princess Diana.

While Camilla and Diana are considered to be the most significant love interests of the prince, Charles was not short of admirers during his youth, which season four shows.

Between meeting his first girlfriend while studying at Trinity College in 1967 and marrying Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, the Prince of Wales was romantically linked to a number of women.

At the urging of his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who served as a father figure for the future King, Charles did not hold back during his twenties and reportedly dated more than 20 women in the space of a decade.

According to Netflix documentary The Royal House of Windsor, Mountbatten wrote a letter to Charles in 1974, encouraging him to “sow his wild oats”.

“In a case like yours, the man should sow his wild oats and have as many affairs as he can before settling down,” he wrote. “But for a wife, he should choose a suitable, attractive and sweet-charactered girl before she met anyone she might fall for.”

The 1970s were a trying time for the prince as, under pressure from the royal family and public opinion, he attempted to find a wife deemed “suitable”.

Model Jane Priest stole a kiss from Prince Charles during his 1979 visit to Perth, Australia

During his first ever TV interview with the BBC that same year, Charles opened up about the importance of choosing the right partner, stating: “This is obviously very difficult because you’ve got to remember that when you marry, in my position, you’re going to marry somebody who, perhaps one day is going to become queen.

“You’ve got to choose somebody very carefully, I think, who can fulfil this particular role, because people like you, perhaps, would expect quite a lot from somebody like that, and it’s got to be somebody pretty special.”

In his search for that special someone, biographer Christopher Wilson said the prince had “a string of arm candy” adding that, while he fell deeply in love with a handful of partners during his younger years, many were women he would “take out simply because it made him look good.”

So, who were the women that did not quite make the cut? From sprigs of aristocracy to actors and Princess Diana’s older sister, here we take a look at some of Prince Charles’s many girlfriends over the years.

Lucia Santa Cruz

Prince Charles Pictured With Lucia Santa Cruz Leaving The Fortune Theatre Drury Lane in 1970

