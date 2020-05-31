Prince Charles' Longtime Wish Has Come True, Thanks to the Recent Royal Scandals

From Good Housekeeping

Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit and Prince Andrew's explosive BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein, it's been a year of scandals for the royal family.

According to former royal lady-in-waiting Lady Glenconner, the scandals have made Prince Charles' longtime wish to "slim down" the royal family a reality.

She also shared her opinions of other current royals, including Charles' wife, Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton in the interview with Tatler magazine.

According to a royal family friend, however, at least one member of the family isn't totally mad about the rocky year.

Lady Glenconner, a former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, says the scandals have made one of Charles' longtime royal wishes come true.

"Prince Charles has always wanted to make the Royal Family 'slimmer,'" she explained during a recent interview with Tatler magazine, according to the Daily Mail. "Now he’s got it in spades! There are hardly any of them left!"

Lady Glenconner, who also served as a maid of honor at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, also offered her personal opinions on a few other members of the royal family.

She called Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, "wonderful" and added that she has a "lovely sense of humor...she’s made [Prince Charles] so happy."

And, of the younger generation of royals, the former courtier said, "Prince William and Kate are wonderful. The Duchess of Cambridge, of course, is the star of the moment."





