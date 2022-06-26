Prince Charles' links to Qatar are once again in question after accepting cash from sheikh

Hayley Dixon
·6 min read
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, show Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim around exhibits from the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle during his state visit on October 26, 2010 - WPA/Getty
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, show Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim around exhibits from the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle during his state visit on October 26, 2010 - WPA/Getty

Prince Charles’s friendship with the former Qatari prime minister once dubbed “the man who bought London” has a history of landing him in murky water.

More than a decade after the Prince of Wales was chastised by a High Court Judge for calling on Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani to intervene in the development of Chelsea Barracks, the pair’s relationship has again come under the spotlight.

It emerged this weekend that the heir to the throne accepted bags full of cash from “HBJ”, as Sheikh Hamad is known, which was deposited in the accounts of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund.

While there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing, the future King is facing questions over the propriety of accepting cash from a one of the world’s richest men, whose leadership of the Gulf State coincided with allegations of terrorist financing.

Sheikh Hamad has said that while he was in office the country “maybe” financed the Syrian branch of Al Qaeda, known as the Al-Nusra Front.

The Qataris have also been dogged by allegations of bribery and corruption in their successful bid to host this year’s World Cup, though Sheikh Hamad’s role has never been examined.

Despite the controversies, the Prince of Wales made three official tours of the gas-rich state during the same period that Sheikh Hamad gave him 3 million euros, the equivalent of £2.58 million, in private meetings that do not appear in the court circular.

It is the second scandal the heir to the throne is facing this year after the Metropolitan police launched a criminal investigation into an alleged cash for honours scandal involving Michael Fawcett, one of the Prince’s closest confidants.

It is alleged Mr Fawcett worked with fixers to secure a CBE for Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who had given more than £1.5 million to the Prince’s Foundation charity.

Donations under the spotlight

Now, donations to the Prince's charitable fund, which helps to bankroll his pet projects, including his Scottish residence Dumphries House, are also under the spotlight.

Three million euros was handed over in three installments between 2011 and 2015, the Sunday Times reported.

The donations are alleged to have begun a year after the Prince of Wales was dragged into a court battle between the Qataris and developer Christian Candy.

It emerged that he had called on the ruling al-Thani family to withdraw plans for a “brutalist” redevelopment of the Chelsea Barracks that they had invested £3 billion in.

His intervention, later described by a High Court judge as “unwelcome”, began with a letter to Sheikh Hamad in which he told him he would be “eternally” grateful if he stopped the plans “before it is too late”.

The letter was followed up by tea at Clarence House with the emir, which it was alleged in court put the final nail in the coffin of plans that were scrapped at considerable cost and replaced with more traditional ones.

Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani at a press conference in Germany in 2013 - Odd Andersen/AFP
Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani at a press conference in Germany in 2013 - Odd Andersen/AFP

Sheikh Hamad, the former emir's cousin, who is reported to be worth up to £8 billion, served first as minister of foreign affairs from 1992 and from 2007 to 2013 he combined the office with that of prime minister.

He was once described as the “man who bought London” as while he was head of the Qatar Investment Authority, the Sheikh put money in Sainsbury’s, Barclays, Shell and the London Stock Exchange.

They also own Harrods, Paris Saint-Germain football club, and property including London’s Shard and Park Lane’s InterContinental Hotel.

Sheikh Hamad was said to have taken personal control of the deals and his “soft power” moves were credited with making Qatar a global player, and a friend of everyone.

The 62-year-old is now understood to spend most of his time in London, where he has diplomatic immunity.

It is that immunity that prevented British citizen Fawaz al-Attiya, a former spokesman of the emirate, from taking action against him for allegedly ordering his kidnap and torture. The High Court agreed that because of his diplomatic role they had no jurisdiction in the case, in which the sheikh denied any wrongdoing.

He has not responded to requests for comment on the cash donations to Prince Charles.

Expensive gift

It is not the first gift from the Qataris to Prince Charles, after he and the Duchess of Cornwall were given a horse named Dark Swan, worth £147,000.

It was seen as part of a plan by the Qataris' to position themselves as close to the royals as possible as they set up a central role for themselves at the apex of British life by investing billions in the country.

A relative of Sheik Hamad, Sheik Hamad bin Abdullah al-Thani, even helped pay for the upkeep of the Castle of Mey, bought by the Queen Mother and used by Prince Charles as a weekend retreat.

A number of members of the ruling family have also met the Queen and others in the Royal family at private gatherings.

The relationship with the Gulf state has long been an important one for the UK, and last year the energy minister claimed that it has $50 billion of investments in Britain and delivers 90 per cent of the UK’s imports of liquefied natural gas.

The Prince of Wales, like all working royals, plays an important role in promoting the UK's interests abroad.

When he visited Qatar in 2015, for the third year in a row, the ambassador said that he was glad he was able to attend “so soon after his last visit”, which demonstrated the “commitment to the closest possible partnership and friendship at the most senior levels”.

At the time the visit was defended on the basis it was at the request of the British Government, with the Prince required to tread a careful path in a country blockaded by its neighbours over its links to Islamist groups and Iran.

But over the years he has been mired in allegations of "cash for access" and of improper use of his influence.

The emergence of private meetings in which bags full of cash were handed over will once again call into question the judgement of the future king.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Gibson continues high-scoring output to help Bandits down Alliance for 4th straight win

    Shane Gibson posted 25 points to continue his high-scoring output and led the Fraser Valley Bandits past the visiting Montreal Alliance 97-81 for the franchise's fourth consecutive victory on Friday. The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 23.6 points in the three straight Fraser Valley wins prior to the Montreal matchup, posted 21 of his points from the three-point line, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point range. James Karnik of Surrey, B.C., added 16 points off the bench for the Bandits in his first profes