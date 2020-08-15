Prince Charles leads Britain's two-minute silence to mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day

The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the national service of remembrance - PA

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have led the nation in a two-minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War.

Visiting the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, Charles and the duchess laid poppy posies and wreathes at the Kwai Railway Memorial, while veterans looked on from benches dotted around the memorial, to maintain social distancing.

The prince's wreath read: "In everlasting remembrance, Charles", while the duchess's poppy posy read: "In everlasting remembrance of your service and sacrifice."

Charles' floral tribute was accompanied by a wreath laid by veteran Darbara Singh Bhullar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted veterans and laid his own poppy posy, while the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight made a low pass over the memorial.

View photos Boris Johnson arrives to attend the national service of remembrance - Peter Byrne/PA More

The Prime Minister also delivered The Exhortation during the service at the arboretum. Reciting the tribute, he said: "They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old.

"Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning. We will remember them."

Richard Day, 93, from Boreham Wood, north London, who was involved in the decisive Battle of Kohima in north-east India, which marked a turning point in the Far East land campaign, was among about 40 veterans at the ceremony of remembrance.

Mr Day, of the Royal Welch Fusiliers, served in the forces which relieved Kohima and Imphal and told of how he contracted malaria and dysentery at the same time, while fighting a highly determined enemy.

He said: "I think the worse part was crossing rivers at night, it was cold at night - then all night in wet clothes and wet equipment, still having to move about.

"They (the Japanese) were very determined for their emperor.

"It was a glory for them to die for their emperor. They didn't appear to have any fear at all."

View photos A lone piper plays at the VJ Day commemorations - PA More

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant tributes to mark the landmark anniversary have been organised online and in television, with the Duke of Cambridge to appear on screens across the country in VJ Day 75: The Nation's Tribute, a pre-recorded BBC programme filmed at Horse Guards Parade.

Developed with the Ministry of Defence and involving 300 members of Armed Forces personnel, the programme scheduled to broadcast at 8.30pm promises a host of famous faces reading tributes, military bands and dramatic visual projection, with the duke to give a special address thanking veterans and the wartime generation.

Story continues