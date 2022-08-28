Prince Charles Guest-Edits British Black Newspaper ‘The Voice’ To Mark 40th Anniversary, Including Idris Elba Interview

Prince Charles has guest-edited the 40th anniversary edition of British Black newspaper The Voice.

The prince said he was “so touched” to be asked, remarking that the newspaper – the only one in the UK to focus on Black issues and culture – had become “an institution.”

In his edition, which goes on sale next week, Prince Charles has marked some of the black community’s big achievements over the last 40 years, since The Voice debuted in 1982.

The issue will include:

An interview with Idris Elba, who has always credited receiving a grant from the Prince’s Trust when he was a teenager with opening the door to his long career

An interview with Bernardine Evaristo, author of ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ and the first black woman to win the coveted Booker Prize

An interview with Baroness Lawrence, mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, who has campaigned for years to improve social and economic mobility for people from diverse backgrounds

Prince Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

Lester Holloway, the paper’s editor, said: “Our readers may be surprised at the parallels between the issues which The Voice has campaigned on for four decades and the work the Prince of Wales has been involved in over the same period, often behind the scenes.

“In past decades these causes were once scorned and ridiculed, but today they are widely acknowledged.”

