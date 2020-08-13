Prince Charles Has a Framed Photo of a Sweet Moment He Shared with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Had to Take Part in a Kidnapping Training Before Joining the Royal Family





Royal etiquette wasn't the only thing she had to master.

Finding Freedom, a new biography on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit, has shed light on much of what has gone on in the Sussexes' time as senior working royals, including the intense trainings Meghan has gone through before joining the royal family. The book, written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, also illuminates the duchess's bond with Prince Charles.

In the biography, Scobie and Durand reveal that the Prince of Wales has a framed black and white photo at his Clarence House residence of the moment he walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding with Prince Harry.

Ahead of the wedding, Meghan announced that her father Thomas was recovering from heart surgery, and would not make it in time to walk her down the aisle. Instead, her father-in-law Prince Charles escorted her to the alter.

A friend of Meghan's also told Scobie and Durand that she "found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better."

Another source added that Charles is equally a big fan of the duchess: "He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship. Most of all, she’s married to [his] beloved youngest son and made him whole. Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that."

It's been reported in the past that Prince Charles has a special nickname for Meghan — tungsten, because, like the metal itself, she's tough.