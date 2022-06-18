Prince Charles fears Commonwealth message will be lost during Rwanda trip

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, speaks to actress, author and politician Floella Benjamin at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the United Kingdom ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda

The Prince of Wales fears his Commonwealth message will be lost during an official visit to Rwanda next week in the midst of the migrant row, it is understood.

Prince Charles will represent the Queen, head of the Commonwealth, when prime ministers and presidents gather in Kigali for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

It will be the first Chogm that he has attended since being chosen as the next Commonwealth head in 2018.

However, the migrant crisis looks set to overshadow the event amid fears that the Prince will be asked about the controversial policy to remove migrants to Rwanda, not least after it emerged that he had privately described it as "appalling".

A source admitted that it was “quite awkward” to be going to Rwanda for the Commonwealth meeting when there was so much debate about the migrant crisis.

Clarence House has not completely ruled out the Prince making a reference to the controversial policy and is aware he could be asked about it during a series of private bi-lateral meetings.

The Prince will be the first member of the Royal Family to visit Rwanda and is understood to be “very keen” to focus on the various challenges faced by its 54 members.

One source admitted that it was a challenge to get the Commonwealth message through “at the best of times.”

Last week, the European Court of Human Rights grounded the first flight to Rwanda after it backed a legal challenge by a 54-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker who came to Britain by small boat less than a month ago.

Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, conceded that the Government would wait for the outcome of a judicial review late next month before scheduling another flight.

Earlier this month, the Prince hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the contribution of the people of the Commonwealth in the UK.

The Prince of Wales meets TV presenter Diane Louise Jordan (left) at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora - Dominic Lipinski

Lord Woolley of Woodford, the founding director of Operation Black Vote, which works with ethnic minorities in the UK to increase understanding of civic society, participation in Parliament and public life, was among the invited guests.

He said it was “very clear that the Prince cares a lot” about the Commonwealth and seeking all 54 member nations to have a strong voice.

“He would want the conversation to be focused around that and not hearsay,” he said.

“He’s got a clear vision and mandate regarding the Commonwealth. He’s very passionate about it and I think that’s where he would like the focus to be but others have got other agendas.”

As the only black Barbadian in the House of Lords, and a descendant of an enslaved African, Lord Woolley was in Barbados last November as the island nation officially became a republic and spoke to the Prince then about his plans for the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting is usually held every two years.

Next week’s event is the first since 2018 and the Prince and Duchess of Cornwall were said to be “particularly pleased” that after the enforced hiatus, Rwanda was hosting the meeting, having joined the Commonwealth only in 2009.

Before the meeting, the couple will attend various engagements focusing on the 1994 genocide, the environment, violence against women and literacy.

They will also attend a fashion show, with the event coinciding with Rwandan Fashion Week.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the Prince, said: “The meeting is of course an opportunity for His Royal Highness to meet in person leaders from across the Commonwealth and it is expected that he will have a series of bilateral meetings throughout the day.

“Throughout their visit, Their Royal Highnesses will take the opportunity to recognise the extraordinary distance Rwanda has travelled over the last thirty years on the vital issue of national reconciliation, to celebrate the Commonwealth’s unique and diverse family of nations in this Platinum Jubilee Year, bringing together people from all walks of life in support of youth opportunity, action against climate change and ending biodiversity loss.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday night reiterated his opposition to the policy, branding it “heartless”.

Justin Welby added that the Church of England’s criticism was “not because the destination was Rwanda” and it would oppose the measures “wherever people were sent”.