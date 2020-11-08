Prince Charles discusses 'challenging year' at Festival of Remembrance

The Prince of Wales has praised the nation's armed forces and NHS staff in a pre-recorded speech at the annual Festival of Remembrance, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

During his speech, Prince Charles honoured the memory of servicemen and women who have lost their lives in conflict.

The royal also praised key workers and frontline NHS staff for their dedication in the fight against coronavirus and compared the pandemic to the First World War.

“Through all this, just as in wartime, the very best of our country has been on conspicuous display,” he said.

"We have reaffirmed our faith in each other and in our communities, and seen afresh that service to others underpins our society. We have been reminded that heroes and heroines are all around us and take many forms.

"In this challenging year, we have perhaps come to realise that the freedoms for which they fought are more precious than we knew, and that the debt we owe them is even greater than we imagined."

Charles continued: “We have seen, too, how much the wartime generation continues to teach us."

He went on to praise Captain Sir Tom Moore for offering “a shining example of selfless commitment” alongside other former veterans.

“Their example continues to guide our servicemen and women today,” he said.

"Throughout this pandemic, our armed forces have stood side by side with our medical professionals, key workers and emergency services in the fight against coronavirus, whilst maintaining the defence of our nation at home and abroad."

Sir Tom captured the heart of nation during the first lockdown after he raised more than £30 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden.

He had intended to raise just £1,000 by walking 100 laps before his 100th birthday on 30 April.

Sir Tom was in attendance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday and was asked by the festival's host, broadcaster Huw Edwards, about his fundraising, which has since earned him a knighthood.

“I've enjoyed every minute of it because I felt that we were doing some good, and the very fact that so many kind people were contributing money to the service, which was so important,” he said.

