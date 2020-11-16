Prince Charles’ dating history: A look back at the future king’s long line of royal romances

“In or out?” The Queen asks Prince Charles’ great-uncle and close confidante Lord Mountbatten in episode one of The Crown after reading about her son’s latest conquests in the papers.

The future king was reportedly advised by Mountbatten to “sow his wild oats and have as many affairs as he can” while he was young and his string of romances resulted in his girlfriends being dubbed “Charlie’s Angels” by the press.

According to royal experts, the Prince had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980, the year he met Diana Spencer, the future Princess of Wales.

But Diana wasn’t the only Spencer romantically linked to the future king. Charles reportedly dated her older sister Sarah three years earlier, and had flings with several other society figures and daughters of the aristocracy before his self-imposed deadline of marrying by the age of 30.

So who were the others? From Charles’ first ever girlfriend to the women who turned down his proposals, this is a timeline of his dating history.

Lucia Santa Cruz

Who: Daughter of the former Chilean ambassador to London.

When they met: 1967, while Charles was studying at Cambridge University.

How they met: The pair are said to have met at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend.

Status: Dated.

Relationship history: In many ways, Lucia Santa Cruz had many things in common with Charles’ later wife Diana: both were blondes, daughters of aristocrats and attended a Swiss finishing school.

Lucia was five years older than Charles and "the first real love of his life”, according to biographer Sally Bedell Smith. He even reportedly took her to Balmoral to meet the family.

Little is known about how the pair ended but ironically it was Lucia who introduced the prince to the future love of his life. In his authorised biography of the Prince of Wales, author Jonathan Dimbleby says Lucia told Charles she had “just the girl” for the young prince and subsequently arranged for the royal to meet Camilla Shand - later Parker Bowles.

The aristocrat has remained close to Charles and Camilla. In 2009, when the prince and the Duchess of Cornwall embarked on an official tour of South America, they visited her in Lima. then, in 2011, she was invited to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding.

