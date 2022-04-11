Prince Charles Commemorated the Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death With Rare Family Photos

It's been a little bit over a year since Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 and the royal family is celebrating his life with a few sweet posts. On the official Clarence House Instagram page, Prince Charles shared rare black-and-white photos of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, with Philip and their children. The snapshot dates back to 1955, People reports, and shows Charles on a swing with his sister, Princess Anne, as Philip pushes them. Queen Elizabeth is off to one side holding back the family dog.

Another photo shows Charles and Camilla with the queen and Prince Philip back in 2016 at the unveiling of the Queen Elizabeth statue.

"Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh today, one year since his passing," the post's caption reads.

Queen Elizabeth shared a poem by the U.K.'s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage for the anniversary. He read the poem in a short video that incorporated a montage highlighting significant moments of Philip's, including the day of the royal wedding and the arrival of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

"Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death," reads the Tweet from the royal family.

Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death.



Find out more about his life and legacy at: https://t.co/6tFq2vjyNk



Words: ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’ by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage pic.twitter.com/WpB2L6D75K — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2022

Last week, members of the royal family attended a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, as well as representatives from the various charities that Philip worked with during his life.