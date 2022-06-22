Prince Charles’ powerful plea to Rwanda: ‘The genocide must never happen again’

The Prince of Wales - Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images
The Prince of Wales - Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Like many children, four-year-old Ariane Umutoni’s favourite food was cake. Her favourite drink was milk and she loved singing and dancing.

She was killed during the 1994 Rwandan genocide by being stabbed in the eyes and head.

Francine Murengezi Ingabire, 12, loved swimming, eggs and chips. His best friend was his sister, Claudette. He was hacked to death by a machete.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were visibly moved on Wednesday as they toured the children’s room at a museum inside the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Pausing to look at the smiling young faces gazing from the memorial windows, they read about their favourite things, typical childlike pastimes such as playing with their fathers, and dreams of becoming doctors, before the jarring reality of their deaths at the hands of ethnic Hutus was detailed below.

“Terrible,” said the Prince, while his wife added: “What humans can do to humans”.

For the Prince, who has a particular interest in genocide and reconciliation, the visit was an opportunity to “listen and learn”.

The Duchess, meanwhile, hugged survivor Uzamukunda Walida, who was gang-raped during the genocide.

The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Rwanda genocide survivors - Simon Wohlfarht/AFP via Getty Images
The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Rwanda genocide survivors - Simon Wohlfarht/AFP via Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall with Uzamukunda Walida - Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Duchess of Cornwall with Uzamukunda Walida - Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

About one million members of the Tutsi community were killed by Hutu extremists during 100 days of state-sponsored slaughter between April and July 1994. Many were coerced to kill their friends and neighbours.

The Prince and the Duchess arrived in the Rwandan capital on Tuesday evening, the first members of the Royal family to visit Rwanda, one of a minority of countries the Queen has never visited.

The Prince was encouraged by Eric Murangwa, a former Rwandan footballer, to visit various genocide memorial sites, including the Nyamata church outside Kigali where 10,000 people were killed over two days, and a reconciliation village, where perpetrators and survivors live side by side.

The genocide memorial was the first stop on a three-day visit that will culminate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday.

The Prince will outline his vision for the future evolution of the Commonwealth before holding a series of bilateral meetings.

At the genocide memorial, the Prince and the Duchess laid a wreath at a mass grave where 250,000 people are buried, their bodies collected from around Kigali, before a bugle’s haunting tune marked a moment of reflection under the beating sun.

The card attached to the flowers read: “In everlasting remembrance of those who died in the genocide against the Tutsi.” It was signed Charles and Camilla.

Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall - Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall - Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Prince and Duchess’s signed card on the wreath - Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Prince and Duchess’s signed card on the wreath - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the museum, they spent several minutes looking around a room adorned with hundreds of photographs of those killed in the genocide.

They were joined by Freddy Mutanguha, another survivor who is now executive director of the Aegis Trust – a UK-based organisation working to prevent genocide worldwide – which manages the memorial.

He told them: “If I count my extended family, I lost 80 members.”

An incredulous Duchess repeated the number “80”.

Mr Mutanguha described how he still hears the “voices” in his nightmares of the people who attacked his mother.

Afterwards, the Prince visited a memorial at Nyamata Church, where he called for the world to learn the lessons of the genocide.

He was shown huge piles of victims’ clothes stacked upon long benches, regularly vacuumed to keep the dust off.

In addition, the Prince saw the blood-stained altar cloth and the coffins of victims only recently recovered thanks to information gleaned from killers in prison.

Prince of Wales - Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images
Prince of Wales - Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images
Rwanda genocide memorial - Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Rwanda genocide memorial - Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Downstairs in a basement, the Prince was shown glass cases containing the skulls and bones of victims who had been burnt after being shot or hacked to death with machetes.

Rachel Murekatete, the memorial manager, described how the militiamen targeted the church on April 13 and 14 1994, killing Tutsi men outside who were throwing rocks to try to protect their families, before turning on the women and children sheltering inside.

“They threw hand grenades in and then shot and hacked many of them to death,” she said, pointing out hundreds of holes in the church’s wooden roof caused by shrapnel from the blasts.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Murekatete said that the Prince had appeared moved by what he had seen, adding: “He said ‘This must never happen again. We shall continue to remember’.”

He had a similar message for a Rwandan government official accompanying him, telling him: “We must never let this happen again,” according to a Clarence House aide.

Prince of Wales in Rwanda - Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images
Prince of Wales in Rwanda - Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

The Prince also visited the Mbyo reconciliation village in Mayange, an hour’s drive from Kigali, where 384 Tutsis and Hutus live and work together.

He hailed it a “wonderful example to the rest of the world” after hearing how survivors and perpetrators live side by side.

The village was built in 2005 and was deemed so successful that eight more were built across the country to encourage unity and help people who lived through the atrocity to move on.

After listening to the stories of one Hutu perpetrator and one Tutsi, whose entire family was killed, he said he was “full of admiration” that they had managed to overcome the past, adding: “It must have been so difficult to be able to forgive these quite awful horrors.

“It’s been enormously heartening to hear how now you view the situation entirely as Rwandans, rather than Tutsi and Hutu. And it is a wonderful example, I think, to the rest of the world”.

The Prince and the Duchess - Simon Wohlfarht/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
The Prince and the Duchess - Simon Wohlfarht/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the visit, the Prince is understood to have watched a moving eight-minute video shown to visitors in which survivors describe how they watched their parents killed, hid or played dead in a desperate fight for their lives.

The long-lasting effects were clear. Many said that the memorial was the only place they could feel close to their loved ones, while a majority of the young population is said to struggle with issues relating to their identity.

Mr Mutanguha said after the visit that the Prince and Duchess had told him they were “sad” to hear his life history, but were glad he had survived – the positive aspect of the story.

He added: “It’s really comforting seeing Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paying respect to the victims of genocide. And this is a very huge sign for us because it’s a message to the world. It’s a message to the world – never again – the fact that this happened shouldn’t happen anywhere in the world.

“And we know that he has a strong voice that may help to silence denials of genocide.”

The couple later met Paul and Jeannette Kagame, the Rwandan president and first lady respectively, for a brief meeting.

The visit came after the Prince was said to have privately described the Government’s controversial policy to send migrants to Rwanda as “appalling”.

However, Mr Kagame smiled throughout the meeting and the body language was described as warm but formal.

