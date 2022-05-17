CP NewsAlert: Prince Charles and Camilla land in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John’s, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.

The royal couple's itinerary in Newfoundland includes a welcome ceremony at the provincial legislature with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, followed by a visit to Government House, the official residence of Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, the Queen's representative in the province.

Outside the residence, they will take part in a reconciliation prayer with Indigenous leaders at the Heart Garden, which was built to honour Indigenous children who attended the province's residential schools.

Earlier today, Trudeau said reconciliation will form part of the discussions Charles and Camilla engage in during their visit.

But the prime minister avoided answering when asked if he thinks the Queen should apologize for the legacy of residential schools.

Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to make a request for an apology to the prince and duchess during a reception Wednesday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

More coming.

The Canadian Press