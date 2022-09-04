Prince Charles Has a Ball with Sister Princess Anne in Scotland at Braemar Gathering

BRAEMAR, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 03, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. The Braemar Gathering is the most famous of the Highland Games and is known worldwide. Each year thousands of visitors descend on this small Scottish village on the first Saturday in September to watch one of the more colourful Scottish traditions. The Gathering has a long history and in its modern form it stretches back nearly 200 years. The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway was designed by architect Keith Ross, erected to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty as monarch and as Patron of The Braemar Royal Highland Society, organiser of the annual Braemar Gathering. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Charles made it a family affair as he stepped out to celebrate the spirit of the Scottish Highlands!

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, made an appearance on Saturday at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, a special exhibition of the Scottish heritage and their traditional games that takes place each year, with his sister, Princess Anne.

For the daytime outing, Prince Charles wore a green tartan kilt, which he accessorized with red knee-high socks and black shoes. Princess Anne, 72, meanwhile, wore a dark green coat adorned with red embellishments, as well as a bright red hat.

Prince Charles was joined by wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, while Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband, Timothy Laurence.

During the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, Prince Charles officially opened The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway in honor of his mother's historic 70 years on the throne. The event is held not far from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen, 96, traditionally spends the summer months.

The Queen and other members of the royal family are regulars at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, which is held on the first Saturday in September each year and has been running since 1832. She is often seen laughing as she watches events such as caber tossing and tug-of-war.

Although Queen Elizabeth has been largely out of the public eye in recent months, she will soon welcome a new prime minister. For the first time, the Queen is set to appoint the new prime minister in Scotland.

A source explained that the decision was made for the audiences to take place at Balmoral to provide certainty for the new prime minister and outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's schedules.

The Queen has been experiencing episodic mobility issues, and they wanted to avoid the issue of alternative arrangements at the last minute had the plan been for the monarch to travel to London or Windsor Castle.