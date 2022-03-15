Prince Charles' Attempt at Pulling the Perfect Pint of Guinness Leaves Camilla in a Fit of Giggles

Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit.

During a visit to the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in London on Tuesday, Charles took a turn pulling a Guinness, but he struggled to get the perfect pint after being shown how to tip the glass properly.

His humorous attempt had wife Camilla chuckling — especially as he took a sip before the beer settled and got froth on his nose.

Camilla discreetly told her husband about the spot of froth on his nose, which made the prince burst out laughing.

During the outing, the royal couple learned all about the center's history and toured the facilities.

They were also invited to play the Irish bodhrán drum and watched a performance of traditional dances to celebrate the ICC's 25th anniversary.

The Irish Culture Centre has been the home of Irish culture in the U.K. for the last 25 years and delivers cultural events and performances across art forms including music, film, theatre, literature and visual arts.

Charles and Camilla also attended a singing class and a knitting class before they concluded their visit by meeting with volunteers and supporters of the ICC and unveiling a plaque to mark the occasion.