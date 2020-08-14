Prince Charles visits Aberdeenshire site of trail derailment that killed three people

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the scene at Stonehaven to meet first responders who attended the ScotRail train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, which cost the lives of three people. (PA)

Prince Charles has visited the site of a deadly train derailment, where three people died, to thank the emergency responders who were called to the scene.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, died when carriages of the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service derailed near Stonehaven on Wednesday.

Charles, 71, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, arrived at the scene on Friday morning, accompanied by emergency responders.

It’s understood all those who died were local to the area.

Charles at the scene at Stonehaven close to where a train derailed this week.

Charles visited the site on Friday, after the crash on Wednesday.

McCullough, 45, has left behind wife Stephanie and three children.

His family said in a statement: “Words cannot describe the utterly devastating effect of Brett’s death on his family and friends.

“We have lost a wonderful husband, father and son in the most awful of circumstances.

“Brett was the most decent and loving human being we have ever known and his passing leaves a huge void in all our lives.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in helping everyone affected by this tragedy and for all the messages of support and condolence we have received.”

