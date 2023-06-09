Prince Archie Got a Bike for His 4th Birthday!

Prince Archie turned four last month, and to celebrate his birthday, a local bike shop sent him a new bike! Mad Dogs & Englishmen is a bike shop with locations in Carmel, Mill Valley, Monterey, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hometown of Montecito. The shop's Instagram shared a thank you note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent regarding the bike.

"Dear Martin and Jennifer," the note read, addressed to Mad Dogs & Englishmen owners Jennifer Blevins and Martin Watson, "on behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday."

The thank you note continued, "The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise." The note was dated June 6, 2023 and signed by Harrison Colcord, Office of Prince Harry and Meghan.

On Instagram, Mad Dogs Bike Shop posted a snap of the letter with the caption, "We hope they don’t mind us sharing this lovely thank you letter we received today! ❤️❤️❤️"

Prince Archie turned four on the same day as his grandfather King Charles's coronation. Prince Harry flew to London for the coronation, but left soon after to be home for the end of his son's birthday. Meghan stayed home with Archie and their daughter, Princess Lilibet. "It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People about Archie's birthday plans. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland].."

