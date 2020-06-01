Prince Andrew won’t be returning to official royal duties

Photo credit: Paul Kane - Getty Images

Prince Andrew won’t be returning to his official duties as a member of the royal family.

The royal originally took a step back from his role in November last year, following an interview he gave regarding his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Sunday Times reported that “Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public life last year ‘for the foreseeable future,’ will not resume official duties.”

During a long interview last November with the BBC, Andrew discussed his connection to convicted sex offender Epstein.

The royal explained how he’d first met Epstein and that he'd stayed in his home in 2010, as well as addressing allegations that he'd had sexual relations with Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) on multiple occasions, including when she was only 17.

“The prince hoped his status change would be temporary, but those hopes have disappeared,” explained The Sunday Times, “The royal family has ‘no plans to review’ his position.”



At the time of his step down last year, the prince gave a statement via Buckingham Palace, saying: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities I am proud to support."

He went on to express regret at his "ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein", before offering his sympathies to "everyone who has been affected and wants some closure".

